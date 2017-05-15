Traffic stop on U.S. 287 yields 7.5 pounds of marijuana

Two men were arrested following a traffic stop on U.S. 287 on Friday.

A Wichita County Sheriff's deputy stopped the vehicle on U.S. 287 near S.H. 25.

During a search of the vehicle, 7.5 pounds of marijuana was seized.

Terrance Anthony Conrad, 29 and Lawrence Joseph Mitchell, 28 were arrested and taken to the Wichita County Jail charged with Possession of Marijuana.

Both men were no longer in the Wichita County Jail on Monday.

