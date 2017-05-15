Farmer's Market kicks off summer season in downtown Wichita Fall - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Farmer's Market kicks off summer season in downtown Wichita Falls

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Farmer's Market is now open for business for its summer season.

The market will operate from May through October on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If you are looking for some fresh produce grown right here in Texoma, then this is the place for you.

