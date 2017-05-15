WF Library and Recreation Center now tobacco-free - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF Library and Recreation Center now tobacco-free

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Wichita Falls Public Library and Recreation Center is now tobacco free. 

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced in a statement that the campus has been tobacco free since May 1.

People are no longer allowed to use tobacco products on the library premises or its parking lot.

A release said this includes vaping devices. 

Officials with the Tobacco Prevention and Control Coalition said this will allow for a tobacco-free environment for everyone who visits the library or recreation center adding this is one step closer towards making the community strong and healthy. 

