First Alert Weather Day Update

Tuesday remains a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Look for a few storms to pop up along the dry line after 5PM Tuesday evening across far northwest Texas and southwest Oklahoma. These storms will be severe producing very large hail and perhaps a tornado. A line of storms will quickly form tomorrow evening and race eastward across the area tomorrow night. The main threat with the line will be smaller hail and strong winds. Storms should move east of us Wednesday, but another threat for severe weather and heavy rain arrives Thursday into Friday.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist