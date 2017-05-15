Texas gets $2 million for water pollution control program

More funding to help prevent, reduce, and eliminate water pollution has been awarded to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $2 million to the TCEQ to provide help in monitoring, standard-setting, enforcement, and compliance activities for the state's water pollution control program.

That funding was made possible by the Clean Water Act.

It was awarded under section 106 of the Clean Water Act.

The EPA provides this financial assistance to build and sustain effective water quality programs that ensure the health of the nation's bodies of water.

