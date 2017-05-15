Vernon restaurant offering free meal to local law enforcement

In honor of National Police Week, the Vernon Huddle House location is offering a free meal to law enforcement officers.

In a release, officials said they want to show support to law enforcement who have consistently gone above and beyond to help the community.

The free meal is being offered this Thursday at the Huddle House at 2824 Highway 287 North in Vernon.

All law enforcement officers with a valid ID will receive a free meal, up to $7.00, with a free beverage.

Huddle House is open for 24-hours and this free meal is being offered all day on Thursday.

