WFPD remembers fallen officers

The Wichita Falls Police Department held its annual Police Memorial Service Monday morning.

Friends and family of local fallen officers were invited to the ceremony where their loved ones were honored.

Seven officers have died while serving with the WFPD.

"You know the past few years have been tough for law enforcement. Criticisms, some deserved some not, but the community has really been behind us and the job we do with the community. We're very appreciative of our community and our residents for that," Chief Manuel Borrego said.

So far this year in the state of Texas four officers have died in the line of duty. That number is 48 nationwide.

