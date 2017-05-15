Woman flown to hospital after wreck in Clay Co.

An Amarillo woman was flown to United Regional Hospital following an accident in Clay County Monday afternoon.

DPS officials said around 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 287 just south of Bellevue Susan Lowrance, 71, left the road due to possible medical conditions, entered a ditch twice before running into a tree head-on.

Two other people were in the car at the time. No other vehicles were involved.

Lowrance was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The other two passengers were not injured and released at the scene.

DPS officials said all of them were wearing seatbelts. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

