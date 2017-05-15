Wichita Falls murder suspect requesting change of venue

A man accused of being involved in the murder of 21-year-old Dominic Thrasher was in court Monday.

Justin Love is trying to request to have his trial moved out of Wichita County.

Love told the judge with all the attention he has received there is no way he can get a fair trial.

As of Monday afternoon, no decision had been made. The hearing is expected to continue Tuesday.

Blayne Brooks has already been convicted of murder and is serving 60 years for the shooting.

