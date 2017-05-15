City View duo sign to play in college

City View HS's Danny Ho and Kayla Wampler signed Monday to play their sports in college / Source: KAUZ

A pair of City View High School seniors signed Monday to compete at Division-I schools.

Danny Ho will be a preferred walk-on for Abilene Christian University football. He told us he chose ACU over several offers from Division II and other schools, in large part because of their new facilities and coaching staff.

Powerlifter Kayla Wampler also signed to compete for Louisiana Tech University. She's a two-time state medalist, including gold in 2016 and silver this season. She said Tech was the first school to be interested in her and that influenced her decision to sign there.

It was extra special for the two to be able to sign together as they have been close friends since elementary school.

Click on the video players to hear from Danny and Kayla!

