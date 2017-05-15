HS diamond playoff pairings, week of May 18-20 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS diamond playoff pairings, week of May 18-20

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Softball

Reg. I-4A Semifinals

Vernon vs #7 Ft. Stockton

All Games at Lubbock Cooper HS

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday
Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (if)

Graham vs Andrews

All Games at Snyder HS

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Friday
Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday
Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if)

Reg. I-2A Semifinals

Archer City vs #4 Ralls

All Games at Abilene Cooper HS

Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Friday
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if)

#3 Petrolia vs Forsan

All Games at Abilene Christian University

Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if)

HS Baseball

Reg. I-3A Quarterfinals

Holliday vs #25 Peaster

All Games in Bowie

Game 1: 4 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday
Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if)

Reg. II-2A Quarterfinals

#8 Windthorst vs #1 Muenster

1 Game: 7 p.m. Thursday in Bowie

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • City View duo sign to play in college

    City View duo sign to play in college

    Monday, May 15 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:14:23 GMT
    City View HS's Danny Ho and Kayla Wampler signed Monday to play their sports in college / Source: KAUZCity View HS's Danny Ho and Kayla Wampler signed Monday to play their sports in college / Source: KAUZ

    A pair of City View High School seniors signed Monday to compete at Division-I schools!

    A pair of City View High School seniors signed Monday to compete at Division-I schools!

  • HS diamond playoff pairings, week of May 18-20

    HS diamond playoff pairings, week of May 18-20

    Monday, May 15 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:33:43 GMT

    Complete schedule for this week's high school softball and baseball playoffs (subject to change due to weather)

    Complete schedule for this week's high school softball and baseball playoffs (subject to change due to weather)

  • HS Diamond playoff scores and highlights: May 13

    HS Diamond playoff scores and highlights: May 13

    Saturday, May 13 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-05-14 03:58:36 GMT
    Graham Lady Blues celebrate Regional Quarterfinals win over Godley. / Source: KAUZGraham Lady Blues celebrate Regional Quarterfinals win over Godley. / Source: KAUZ

    HS Baseball Reg. I-4A Area Rd Graham      1 #8 Godley  4 F/Gm 2 Godley wins series, 2-0 Alvarado    14 Iowa Park    3 F/Gm 2 Alvarado      6 Iowa Park    1 F/Gm 3 Alvarado wins series, 2-1  Reg. I-3A Area Round Holliday    #2 Clyde   F/Gm 2 HS Softball  Reg. I-4A Quarterfinals Graham  6 Godley   5 F/Gm 2 Graham wins series, 2-0 Reg. I-2A Quarterfinals Archer City   Wi...

    HS Baseball Reg. I-4A Area Rd Graham      1 #8 Godley  4 F/Gm 2 Godley wins series, 2-0 Alvarado    14 Iowa Park    3 F/Gm 2 Alvarado      6 Iowa Park    1 F/Gm 3 Alvarado wins series, 2-1  Reg. I-3A Area Round Holliday    #2 Clyde   F/Gm 2 HS Softball  Reg. I-4A Quarterfinals Graham  6 Godley   5 F/Gm 2 Graham wins series, 2-0 Reg. I-2A Quarterfinals Archer City   Wi...

    •   
Powered by Frankly