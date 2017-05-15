HS diamond playoff pairings, week of May 18-20

HS Softball

Reg. I-4A Semifinals



Vernon vs #7 Ft. Stockton



All Games at Lubbock Cooper HS



Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday

Game 3: 1 p.m. Saturday (if)



Graham vs Andrews



All Games at Snyder HS



Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if)



Reg. I-2A Semifinals



Archer City vs #4 Ralls



All Games at Abilene Cooper HS



Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if)



#3 Petrolia vs Forsan



All Games at Abilene Christian University



Game 1: 5 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if)

HS Baseball

Reg. I-3A Quarterfinals



Holliday vs #25 Peaster



All Games in Bowie



Game 1: 4 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday

Game 3: 30 minutes after Game 2 (if)



Reg. II-2A Quarterfinals



#8 Windthorst vs #1 Muenster



1 Game: 7 p.m. Thursday in Bowie

