WFISD board members tour Career Education Center

The Wichita Falls Independent School District board members toured the new Career Education Center Monday.

Although there is still work that needs to be done, the building is expected to be completed in August. About one-hundred workers are on site at the CEC seven days a week to ensure that open date is met.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said as portions of the building are finished they will move into those areas.

Synthia Kirby, the principal of the Career Education Center, said it has been fun to watch the facility come together.

“They're painting areas now, the ceilings are going up, so a lot of progress has been made,” said Principal Kirby. “Every time you go in there’s something new that's going on.”

The state of the art facility will offer several courses, from agriculture to architecture. With one focus, the future of WFISD students.

“Our goal is for students to try things out," said Michelle Wood, the CEC Director. "So we can provide them with industry certification if they need to go to work straight after high school, they can do that.”



Wood said students will also have a jump start on pursing higher education and a cheaper option to explore different careers, but the kids are not the only ones who can benefit.

“We have everything from cosmetology where you can get your hair cut, your nails done, get a facial, to our auto sec where you can get your oil change,” said Wood.

There will even be a place where people can come and eat, get their computer fixed and dog groomed.

While wood likes that student’s skills will be put to the test by the public, her favorite part is how the students will be able to work together.

“We got a lot of technology that they can plug in and kind of work together like you would in the business environment,” said Wood. “That's the same thing we're kind of mimicking in our facility so that kids can learn how it works in the real world.”

Principal Kirby said it is not only what, but how they will be teaching students at the new facility that makes this option beneficial.

“Some of our classes are two and three periods long, so we get the opportunity to get to know students a little bit better,” said Principal Kirby.

Sophmores, juniors and seniors will attend the CEC, and all classes with a lab will also be held at the building located on Hatton Road.

Wood said that way every high school student has the same opportunity to use the high tech learning tools regardless of what school they go to.

