Poverty Summit planned in Wichita Falls

A group in Wichita Falls wants to talk about poverty issues that plague Wichita County. Catholic Charities will host their first every Poverty Summit in Wichita Falls, but organizers say they the summit isn't just for practicing Catholics. Director of Parish Relations for Catholic Charities, Laura Sotelo, said they want the event to be as inclusive as possible.

"What I'm looking at this to be is our road map. I know what Catholic Charities believes and where our focus is. You know looking at partnership opportunities with the school district, or the police department, or the other faith community, and utilizing this next conversation as what is our next step," said Sotelo.

Tuesday night, Heather Reynolds, the CEO/President of Catholic Charities Fort Worth; Michael Kuhrt, Superintendent of the Wichita Falls Independent School District; Chief Manuel Borrego of the Wichita Falls Police Department; and Dr. David Hartman, a Pastor for First Christian Church, will all speak and take questions on issues regarding how the struggles of poverty impact our economy and life.

"Our goal at Catholic Charities is to help people find employment through vocational services case management services so that they can find better employment and begin to thrive and be self sufficient on their own," said Director Sotelo.

The event runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at The Forum off Speedway Avenue in Wichita Falls.

