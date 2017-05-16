WF leaders optimistic about redevelopment on Professional Dr.

After having serious concerns over an outside group's desire to redevelop the Highpoint Village and Country Park apartments on Professional Drive in Wichita Falls, city leaders look to be moving forward on the project.

On Tuesday councilors, once again, tabled three resolutions to allow a developer to apply for housing tax credits to fix up the complexes.

However, City Manager, Darron Leiker, said they have made a lot of progress the last two weeks and are feeling much more optimistic about the projects.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved