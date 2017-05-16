More construction coming to hike and bike trail

Wichita Falls city leaders continue to make progress on the hike and bike trail.

Tuesday councilors passed a resolution to award a bid and contract to Scales Concrete Construction Co., Inc. for just under $1.5 million dollars to complete the trail from the Wichita Bluffs to Loop 11.

This project is the second of three phases in connecting the circle trail along Seymour Highway to Lucy Park.

