More construction coming to hike and bike trail

The Sounds of Speedway concert series is about to have its second performance of the season.
The Sounds of Speedway concert series is about to have its second performance of the season.
Wichita Falls is getting closer to construction of a proposed DoubleTree hotel near the MPEC.
Wichita Falls is getting closer to construction of a proposed DoubleTree hotel near the MPEC.
Wichita Falls Police said a man was arrested following a brief chase near Memorial Stadium Tuesday morning.
Wichita Falls Police said a man was arrested following a brief chase near Memorial Stadium Tuesday morning.
Wichita Falls city leaders continue to make progress on the Hike and Bike Trail.
Wichita Falls city leaders continue to make progress on the Hike and Bike Trail.
After having serious concerns over an outside group's desire to redevelop the Highpoint Village and Country Park apartments on Professional Drive in Wichita Falls, city leaders look to be moving forward on the project.
After having serious concerns over an outside group's desire to redevelop the Highpoint Village and Country Park apartments on Professional Drive in Wichita Falls, city leaders look to be moving forward on the project.