Brief standoff on Sandy Hill Blvd. ends with one arrest

Wichita Falls Police said a man was arrested following a brief chase near Memorial Stadium Tuesday morning.

Police said around 8:45 a.m. an officer noticed a man driving a gray SUV with an expired registration.

Officers said the man driving the vehicle refused to pull over and lead police on a chase to a home off the 6000 block of Sandy Hill Boulevard in Wichita Falls.

Following a brief standoff, the man surrendered to police peacefully and was taken into custody.



"They knew that he was involved in criminal activity in the past. The subject then pulled up into the driveway in a house here in the 6000 block of Sandy Hill. Officers pursued and were able to apprehend the subject and get him identified," said Lt. Kyle Collier.



No word yet on what charges if any the man will face or his identity.

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved