Wichita Falls intends to grant land for DoubleTree hotel

Wichita Falls is getting closer to the construction of a proposed DoubleTree hotel near the MPEC.

On Tuesday city council passed a resolution expressing intent to either transfer a title of land or provide a 99-year land lease to Gatehouse Capital for the project.

It is part of the application process to the Hilton.

City leaders believe it will satisfy Gatehouse Capital, and leave the city flexibility for decisions in the future on the land.

