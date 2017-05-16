Sounds of Speedway concert series continues on Thursday

The Sounds of Speedway concert series is about to have its second performance of the season.

The performing act will be Wichita Red and the Songbird and the Flatland Cavalry.

The fun is taking place this Thursday night at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

The series takes place at the Kemp at the Forum at 2120 Speedway Avenue in Wichita Falls.

