Wichita Falls to begin application process for Lake Ringgold

The city of Wichita Falls is taking the next step towards the construction of Lake Ringgold in Clay County.

On Tuesday councilors passed a resolution allowing the city to move forward in the application process.

However, ranchers that would be affected from the county, expressed their concerns about the lake.

City Manager, Darron Leiker, said the project is very important because Wichita Falls nearly lost missions from Sheppard Air Force Base because of the water shortage from 2011 to 2015.

"We don't want to go through that process again," Leiker said. "That was too close for comfort. And Sheppard, like many other large industries, came to us and said what are you doing? What is the city doing to make sure we have adequate water resources long-term?"

Leiker said they want to make sure landowners voices are heard, however, SAFB's mission cannot be impacted by a lack of water.

Lake Ringgold would address Wichita Falls' long-term water needs by 2070.

