Arrest made following investigation into 22nd Street shootout

A suspect in an apparent shootout last week in Wichita Falls has been arrested, but according to arresting documents, the suspect said he was acting in self-defense.

A little after 2:00 p.m. on May 10th Wichita Falls Police were called out to a home in the 1500 block of 22nd Street in reference to gunshots.

Callers told dispatch that residents were shooting at each other.

During the investigation, officers learned that two vehicles pulled up to a home on that block and assaulted someone who lived there before firing 18 rounds at two men.

One of those men retrieved a 9mm handgun from a vehicle in the driveway and returned fire.

A neighboring witness confirmed seeing Alonzo Williams, Jr. appear from the vehicle with a chrome handgun and head several shots fire.

According to the arrest affidavit when confronted with the evidence that someone returned fire at the vehicles Williams eventually admitted to firing back in self-defense.

Williams also directed police to where the gun was hidden.

A check of Williams' criminal records revealed that Williams was convicted of a felony in 30th District Court on March 18, 2016.

Due to the above facts, the WFPD arrested Williams for Unlawful Possession of Firearm.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he was no longer in the Wichita County Jail.

No other arrests in connection with this crime have been made.

