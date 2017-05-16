Severe Weather Update

A few severe storms with very large hail and tornadoes will be possible this evening across the far western parts of Texoma. Further east, closer to Wichita Falls and Lawton, expect quiet, warm, and humid conditions. Later tonight, a line of strong storms will develop along a cold front, pushing quickly eastward and should be close to Wichita Falls and Lawton around midnight or 1AM based on latest information.

Storms will be long gone by morning and Wednesday should be a hot, but nice day with a good breeze out of the southwest.

Moisture quickly returns for Thursday and Friday with good chances for storms and possible severe weather.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist