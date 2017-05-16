Sunny, Breezy Wednesday

Many communities have landed over an inch of rain with overnight storms. Today will be a sunny and very warm day with gusty southwest winds and highs near 90. Our atmosphere will be set up for thunderstorms again Thursday, Friday and perhaps Saturday. Thursday and Friday are first alert weather days with a concern for large hail and damaging winds from the strongest storms. There is some uncertainty for Saturday but we will keep rain chances in the forecast. Sunday looks pleasant with sunshine and highs near 80.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist