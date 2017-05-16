New Vernon city manager said to be the "right fit'

The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
The city of Vernon's revolving door of city managers finally closed after the mayor and city commissioners approved Martin Mangum to fill that position, for two years.
Wichita Falls city councilors and staff are trying to develop a strategy to attract aerospace companies to the area.
The city of Wichita Falls is taking the next step towards the construction of Lake Ringgold in Clay County.
