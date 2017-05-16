Three more Texoma HS seniors sign to play in college - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Three more Texoma HS seniors sign to play in college

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Three more Texoma high schoolers signed to play their sports at the college level on Tuesday!

Iowa Park quarterback Dylan Meyer signed to play for Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas. Meyer threw for 1,570 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 1,001 yards and 17 more scores in his senior season before being injured in the final game of the regular season.

Meyer was named 1st-Team All District at quarterback. He joins a crowded backfield in Plainview, led by former Crowell star Mitchell Parsley.

Meyer said he was simply thankful for another chance to play, which he didn't expect after getting hurt.

Two sign to play hoops

A pair of Texoma kids signed to play basketball on Tuesday. Wichita Christian's Rumer Howell will play for Division II Oklahoma Christian in Edmond.

She averaged 9 points and 3.4 assists per game for the Lady Stars, and says her defense was a large part of what drew the OC coaching staff to her.

In Burkburnett, Shonne Carter signed to play for Cedar Valley College in Lancaster, Texas. Carter averaged 8 points, 10 rebounds and nearly 5 blocks per game for the Dunkin' Dogs, and was named District 6-4A Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17.

