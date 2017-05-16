Summit sheds light on poverty issue in Wichita County

The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.
A local sheriff says at least 20 people have been injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin.
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Poverty is an issue that impacts many families across Texoma, but it is also one the Catholic Charities feels often goes unnoticed.
The city of Vernon's revolving door of city managers finally closed after the mayor and city commissioners approved Martin Mangum to fill that position, for two years.
