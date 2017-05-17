AAA Texas expects 2.8 million on roadways for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner and AAA Texas is estimating some 3.2 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more that holiday.

The Memorial Day holiday travel period is from Thursday, May 25 to Monday, May 29.

2.8 million Texans are expected to travel by car. 234,000 are expected to travel by air and 159,000 are expected to travel by bus, train, or cruise ship.

For those getting behind the wheel for the holiday weekend, the price at the pump in Texas is averaging at $2.17. That is 17 cents more than this time last year.

AAA said many motorists experience lockouts, flat tires, and battery-related issues while traveling during Memorial Day weekend, so experts said to make sure to have your vehicle inspected before hitting the road.

As always if you plan to drink be sure to plan a sober ride home. Law enforcement officials will be out in full force over the holiday weekend looking for at-risk drivers.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

