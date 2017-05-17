Dollar General Literacy Foundation to give $8,700 to Region 9

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $530,000 in literacy grants to Texas nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools and that includes one in Wichita County.

These funds are aimed at supporting adult, family, and summer literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center.

The Region 9 Education Service Center in Wichita Falls will receive $8,700.

The statewide grants are part of more than $7.5 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded on Wednesday morning.

Newschannel 6 has reached out to Region 9 to see how this funding is going to benefit its Adult Education and Literacy programs.

We are waiting to hear back.

