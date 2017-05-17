Endurance House hosting Sprint Triathlon this Saturday

Put your running shoes on, grab your swimsuit, and take the bike off the rack; this Saturday is the Endurance House Sprint Triathlon.

It takes place at Castaway Cove, athletes will start by swimming in the lazy river, then hop on their bikes and finally run to the finish line.

Kids are $35 and adults are $65, the distance will depend on the person's age.

For more information head to EnduranceHouseSprint.com.

