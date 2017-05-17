Wichita Falls Relay for Life coming up this June

The statewide grants are part of more than $7.5 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded on Wednesday morning.
The statewide grants are part of more than $7.5 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded on Wednesday morning.
Relay for Life is raising money for cancer awareness, and also research that could stop this disease once and for all.
Relay for Life is raising money for cancer awareness, and also research that could stop this disease once and for all.
Put your running shoes on, grab your swimsuit, and take the bike off the rack; this Saturday is the Endurance House Sprint Triathlon.
Put your running shoes on, grab your swimsuit, and take the bike off the rack; this Saturday is the Endurance House Sprint Triathlon.
Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner and AAA Texas is estimating some 3.2 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more that holiday.
Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner and AAA Texas is estimating some 3.2 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more that holiday.