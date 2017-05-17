Wichita Falls Relay for Life coming up this June

Relay for Life is raising money for cancer awareness, and also research that could stop this disease once and for all.

The event is going to be held at the MPEC on Friday, June the 2nd from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Team members will walk around a track and there must always be someone walking to signify that cancer never sleeps.

There will be food, games, and other activities to raise funds as well.

