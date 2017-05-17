Parents of Kody Lott lose restoration of property motion

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.
The Better Business Bureau has received reports from Wichita Falls area businesses about a scam going on in the area.
A Wichita County Judge struck down a motion for restoration of property filed by the parents of Kody Lott.
The statewide grants are part of more than $7.5 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded on Wednesday morning.
