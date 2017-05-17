Parents of Kody Lott lose restoration of property motion

A Wichita County Judge struck down a motion for restoration of property filed by the parents of Kody Lott.

Lott is accused in the shooting death of Lauren Landavazo and injuring Makayla Smith.

30th District Judge Bob Brotherton, at the request of the prosecution, struck the motion brought on by Bryan and Kristi Roland.

The Rolands were attempting to recover a truck and other items that were seized during the murder investigation.

The couple filed a lawsuit against the city earlier this year.

