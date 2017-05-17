BBB: Scam is targeting local businesses with purchase of ad space

The Better Business Bureau has received reports from Wichita Falls area businesses about a scam going on in the area.

Callers said their businesses are being contacted to purchase ad space.

The scammers are saying they are putting together an MSU Visitors Guide or claiming to represent Notre Dame and are selling ad space on book covers.

The BBB has confirmed with both campuses that these companies are not selling on their behalf.

These types of solicitations, purchasing advertising often fails to deliver on promised promotions.

The BBB suggests before turning over a check to any business or organization, make sure you have precise details.

* Ask how it will be produced or printed

* Check with the school or organization to verify they have sponsored this activity

* Ask how the guides, calendars, poster or magnets will be distributed

* Get a written guarantee of the company's policy regarding cancellation or business misprint

* Make sure you have final copy approval

* Do not agree to anything until you check out all references

* Beware of companies that you do not solicit

For more information on scams that target businesses head to www.bbb.org.

