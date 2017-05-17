First Alert Weather Days - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

First Alert Weather Days

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Both Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days for the possibility of severe storms and some heavy rain.

Moisture will quickly increase tonight and Thursday as a storm system remains anchored to our northwest. Thunderstorms will quickly develop tomorrow afternoon and become severe producing large hail and damaging winds. Another threat for severe storms arrives Friday afternoon.

The cold front pushes through Saturday, bringing nice weather for the weekend.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist

