Severe Storms Expected This Afternoon

Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon bringing a significant threat for large hail to much of Texoma. The concern for severe weather is much greater for Wichita Falls today compared to Tuesday. Tornadoes can't be ruled out. Storms may move out by early evening and we may be rain free much of the night. Friday we could see thunderstorms both morning and evening. There is a risk of severe storms Friday as well. We'll keep at least slight rain chances in the forecast through Saturday morning. Best rain chances Saturday will be south of Wichita Falls. Sunday looks to be a pleasant day with sunshine and highs near 80. Our first chance of rain next week will come late Monday with a chance of strong winds.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist