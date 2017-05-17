Patterson Gives Back program awards funding to Texoma schools

Patterson Auto Group and the Patterson Gives Back committee announced its first round of winners.

Beginning in March, the dealership group along with community organizers came together to start the Patterson Gives Back program.

This program gives school districts the opportunity to submit an idea entry for a campus. These entries were submitted from 18 schools around the Texoma area.

These entries included items needed or wanted for education, the school facility, or any repair that is needed for the campuses.

Those winners were presented their prize money on Wednesday morning at Patterson Dodge on Old Jacksboro Highway.

Here is a complete list of the winners:

High School:

1st place: City View High School - Hands to Hands Project

2nd place: Hirschi High School - Husky Up Facelift

Committee Choice: Burkburnett High School - New Seating for Architecture/Fashion Design Classroom

Middle School:

1st Place: Holliday Middle School - Breakout EDU Learning

2nd Place: Burkburnett Middle School - Rachel's Challenge End-of-Year Celebration

Elementary School:

1st Place: City View Elementary - Flexible Classroom Seating

2nd Place: Jefferson Elementary - Making "Sense" of Our World

Committee Choice #1: Temple Elementary School - Sensory Room

Committee Choice #2: Fain Elementary - Project Based Learning-Integrating the Arts

Congrats to all the winners.

