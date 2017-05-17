Patterson Gives Back program awards funding to Texoma schools - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Patterson Gives Back program awards funding to Texoma schools

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Patterson Auto Group and the Patterson Gives Back committee announced its first round of winners. 

Beginning in March, the dealership group along with community organizers came together to start the Patterson Gives Back program. 

This program gives school districts the opportunity to submit an idea entry for a campus. These entries were submitted from 18 schools around the Texoma area. 

These entries included items needed or wanted for education, the school facility, or any repair that is needed for the campuses.

Those winners were presented their prize money on Wednesday morning at Patterson Dodge on Old Jacksboro Highway. 

Here is a complete list of the winners:

High School:
1st place: City View High School - Hands to Hands Project
2nd place: Hirschi High School - Husky Up Facelift
Committee Choice: Burkburnett High School - New Seating for Architecture/Fashion Design Classroom

Middle School:
1st Place: Holliday Middle School - Breakout EDU Learning
2nd Place: Burkburnett Middle School - Rachel's Challenge End-of-Year Celebration

Elementary School:
1st Place: City View Elementary - Flexible Classroom Seating
2nd Place: Jefferson Elementary - Making "Sense" of Our World
Committee Choice #1: Temple Elementary School - Sensory Room
Committee Choice #2: Fain Elementary - Project Based Learning-Integrating the Arts

Congrats to all the winners. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Art and Soul Festival tickets on sale next week

    Art and Soul Festival tickets on sale next week

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:45:22 GMT

    The Art and Soul Festival is next month, but tickets are about to go on sale for this great downtown Wichita Falls event that is full music and culture. 

    The Art and Soul Festival is next month, but tickets are about to go on sale for this great downtown Wichita Falls event that is full music and culture. 

  • New technology makes several people feel safer during severe weather

    New technology makes several people feel safer during severe weather

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:42:24 GMT

    Weather changes constantly, Tuesday was a first alert weather day but Wednesday it is back to being sunny. Several Texomans said they feel safer with new technology during severe weather days as new information helps them stay ahead of the storm.  

    Weather changes constantly, Tuesday was a first alert weather day but Wednesday it is back to being sunny. Several Texomans said they feel safer with new technology during severe weather days as new information helps them stay ahead of the storm.  

  • Trump lashes out at critics, 'naysayers,' unfair treatment

    Trump lashes out at critics, 'naysayers,' unfair treatment

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:38:42 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-05-17 22:38:42 GMT
    President Donald Trump has arrived in Connecticut to address graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
    President Donald Trump has arrived in Connecticut to address graduates of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
    •   
Powered by Frankly