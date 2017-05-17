Patterson Gives Back program awards funding to Texoma schools

The Art and Soul Festival is next month, but tickets are about to go on sale for this great downtown Wichita Falls event that is full music and culture.
Weather changes constantly, Tuesday was a first alert weather day but Wednesday it is back to being sunny. Several Texomans said they feel safer with new technology during severe weather days as new information helps them stay ahead of the storm.
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.
