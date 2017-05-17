UT stabbing suspect appears in court, mental state discussed

The suspect in the stabbing spree at the University of Texas that left Harrison Brown dead appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

According to CBS Austin, the mental state and media coverage were the topic of discussion as attorneys argued over the next step in the case of Kendrex White.

The Travis County prosecutors had asked the judge to allow an independent expert to evaluate White's mental status.

"I would ask that the court takes evidence to determine whether or not a disinterested expert should be appointed to examine Mr. White on the issue of competency," Assistant District Attorney Bill Bishop asked the judge.

The prosecution also asked for White to be evaluated for his sanity.

But White's attorneys objected citing media reports about White's mental health are a rush to judgment.

During an interview with KPRC last week, White told the reporter, "I talked to one of my lawyer's doctors and they went to evaluate me and said I might have schizophrenia and epilepsy and I might need mental health counseling."

His attorney Gabriella Young told the judge, "The evidence relied upon those were obtained possibly inappropriately by interviewing our client without our presence and without our knowledge."

White did not speak as the judge delayed ruling on the motions connected to his mental state, and is instead asking for a report from an expert who has already seen White twice since the stabbing on campus by noon on Thursday.

A hearing is expected to be set for Friday or next Monday.

