Art and Soul Festival tickets on sale next week

The Art and Soul Festival is next month, but tickets are about to go on sale for this great downtown Wichita Falls event that is full music and culture.

The event is Saturday, June 24th from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and kids 12 and under are free.

This festival combines the magic of music with the allure of art.

Tickets go on sale May 24th and all proceeds go to Downtown Wichita Falls Development.

