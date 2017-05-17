Changes announced for Rider Baseball and Softball teams

Jeremy Crouch has been named Head Baseball Coach at Rider High School.

The Wichita Falls ISD made the announcement through email on Wednesday morning.

Coach Crouch has worked with the Rider High School baseball team for the past six years and served as the interim head coach this season.

Another announcement made was that Rider High School Softball Coach, Alisha Crouch, has decided to step down as head coach and return to teaching full-time.

Coach Crouch led the Lady Raiders softball team for the past nine years winning district champions in 2012 and 2013.

In a release, WFISD officials thanked Coach Crouch for her years of service to the Lady Raiders softball team.

