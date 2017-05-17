DPS investigating deadly motorcycle accident on River Road

Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident in Wichita Falls.

Information is limited but here is what we know.

Around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday law enforcement officials were called out to the 4800 block of River Road near FM 1740.

DPS Trooper Dan Buesing said one person is dead.

More information about the accident and the identity of the deceased person is expected later this evening.

Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

