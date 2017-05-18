Too much caffeine too quickly can be a deadly combination

Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
A Texoma Doctor says that consuming too much caffeine too quickly can kill you.
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.
