Too much caffeine too quickly can be a deadly combination

A Texoma Doctor says that consuming too much caffeine too quickly can kill you. Earlier this week, a 16-year old South Carolina teen, named Davis Allen Cripe, died after consuming a large Diet Mountain Dew, a cafe latte, and an energy drink causing a probable arrhythmia or irregular heart beat.

"There is always the question what is a deadly dose of caffeine," said Doctor Ved Ganeshram.

Dr. "G" as he's known to most of his patients said that most of his practice is focused on heart rhythm, which means a lot of his work is also centered around arrhythmia.

"Arrhythmia is a disorder that affects the rhythm of the heart. So, it could be as simple as having extra beats or as deadly as having a cardiac arrest," said Dr. Ganeshram.

According to Dr. G., there is always some element of caffeine sensitivity in deaths like Cripe's.

"We don't know who these people are, that are so sensitive to caffeine that drinking two or three cups of coffee or a couple of energy shots can kill them," said Dr. Ganeshram.

While some people rely on their morning cup of coffee to get them through the day, Dr. Ganeshram advises you drink no more than one or two cups a day to avoid heart issues. The doctor also recommends both teens and adults stay away from binge drinking caffeine beverages and to also avoid mixing caffeine drinks with alcohol.