Several injured, 1 dead after speeding vehicle drives into Times Square

NEW YORK CITY (RNN) - Several people were injured and one was killed when a speeding car drove through Times Square on Thursday around lunch time.

An official told the Associated Press that the incident was not being linked to terrorism.

The driver of the red sedan was taken into custody and tested for alcohol. The vehicle drove against traffic and onto the sidewalk when it struck the pedestrian. It was stopped after crashing into a pole on 45th Street and Broadway.

Besides the one fatality, at least twelve people were treated by the New York City Fire Department for injures. Their condition is unknown.

The New York City Police have placed Times Square on lockdown.

An injured person told Sky News the driver's actions seemed "intentional."

NYPD: "Not terror"; driver a 26-year-old male from the Bronx w/2 previous DWI arrests. One confirmed dead, 10+ injured. https://t.co/N1RaTgeMqd — Ian Tuttle (@iptuttle) May 18, 2017

