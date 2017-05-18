For God and Country event honoring veterans is this weekend - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

For God and Country event honoring veterans is this weekend

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

An event celebrating the sacrifices of our military will be held this Friday and Saturday at the MPEC.

There will be two guest speakers and the annual Jericho Motorcycle Ride.

This event honors our service men and women who honor their code of serving our country.

The event is free to the general public.

