Local church in celebrating 100 years on Monday

Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.
Roger Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News from 1996 to 2016.
Love Sanctuary Church of God in Christ is having a Centennial Celebration.
Love Sanctuary Church of God in Christ is having a Centennial Celebration.
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.