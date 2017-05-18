Local church in celebrating 100 years on Monday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Local church in celebrating 100 years on Monday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

It's a celebration 100 years in the making.

Love Sanctuary Church of God in Christ is having a Centennial Celebration.

It starts next Monday night on May 22nd.

There will be plenty of worship services and guest speakers.

A souvenir journal of this historic event will be available for $50 each.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly