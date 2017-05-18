Remembering Officer James Davis

The Wichita County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

James Davis worked as a part time jailer for the office and was killed Wednesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on River Road.

Wichita County Sheriff, David Duke, said the man they called "Whit" was a laid back person who always had a smile on his face.

He said Whit also played a big role in the lives of his employees and deputies.

"He was really a mentor to a lot of our newer, younger people working here dealing with inmates and just other officers he worked with," Sheriff Duke said. "He got along with everybody. He never had a problem with an inmate, knew how to talk to an inmate, and knew how to handle an inmate."

Sheriff Duke said it was traumatic for him and the other deputies who responded to the deadly crash.

He added as they mourn they are also praying for Whit's family.

They are not the only one's affected by the tragedy.

Workers at the Allred Prison are coping with the loss as well.

Davis worked full-time at the prison and Captain, Ernie Cooke, said he was Officer Davis's first Sergeant.

However, Davis then jumped him to become his Sergeant.

Captain Cooke said Davis would do anything for anyone and will always remember his hot pot's he would bring into the office.

"He would bring a hot pot and make the best spreads down on that desk," Captain Cooke said. "If you wanted to eat well, you would go down to Sergeant Davis's desk and he would have good meals prepared everyday."

A few years ago Davis donated his field hat.

Now it is something they have to remember him.

Captain Cooke said he will also remember him for his friendly personality and adds that their thoughts and prayers are with the Davis family.

