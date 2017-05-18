Karen and Daniel Gagne inducted into ENJJPT Hall of Fame

Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.
On Thursday, severe weather including hail, rain, and tornadoes hit several towns in our viewing area.
A severe storm can turn tornadic very quickly. The Red Cross of America in Wichita Falls said the best thing an apartment resident living on the upper floors of an apartment complex can do is have a plan.
The ENJJPT program at Sheppard Air Force Base inducted two new members into its hall of fame Thursday.
