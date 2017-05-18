Karen and Daniel Gagne inducted into ENJJPT Hall of Fame

The ENJJPT program at Sheppard Air Force Base inducted two new members into its hall of fame Thursday.

Karen and Daniel Gagne are the newest members of the ENJJPT Hall of Fame.

"My initial reaction was this is Karen's fault," Daniel Gagne said. "She's the wheels or the gears that keep this program working for our family, and for the communities we work with."

The couple has supported the international partners that travel to the United States to be a part of the program.

"It's been a great opportunity to get to know so many people from around the world," Karen Gagne said. "Particularly from our original involvement with the Junior League with the German Squadron helping with the American contingent, and since 2013 our wonderful Italians."

Colonel, Gregory Keeton, said a lot of people are deserving of the recognition, but the Gagne's have played an instrumental role in ENJJPT.

"It's an opportunity for us to say thank you to a group that has traditionally been supportive of the program," Colonel Keeton said. "And done things that not only further our partnerships, but also make a difference to us with their community involvement."

Why do they do what they do?

"They're such a benefit to our community," Karen Gagne said. "They're part of our community and we want to make sure they feel welcome. We love ENJJPT. We wish more people in the Texoma area understood what an integral part it is in our community and for Sheppard Air Force Base. And we hope ENJJPT stays here for many more decades."

Colonel Keeton said community support is vital to their success.



He added they will continue to look for partnerships like the one they have with the Gagne's in the future.

