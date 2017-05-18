SLIDESHOW: Severe weather photos on May 18, 2017

On Thursday, severe weather including hail, rain, and tornadoes hit several towns in our viewing area.

One of those tornadoes touched down close to the town of Duke, Oklahoma just after 2:00 p.m.

Tennis sized, baseball and softball sized hail were reported during this line of storms.

Many of our viewers sent in photos of the severe weather they witnessed in their neighborhoods.

When severe weather strikes Newschannel 6 wants you to be prepared by downloading the First Alert 6 Weather App.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved