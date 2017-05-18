Power Outages in Texoma

Following severe weather events on Thursday evening in Texoma Oncor reported several power outages in our area.

Just before 8:00 p.m. Oncor was reporting more than 115 people are without power in the Iowa Park and Pleasant Valley area.

Power is expected to be restored to those areas around 9:30 p.m.

We are also getting reports of power outages in the city of Electra.

More than 200 people near Sheppard Air Force Base are without power.

Power is expected to be restored around 10:00 p.m.

Smaller areas in Archer County are also reporting outages that affect less than 50 people.

We will continue to follow the latest developments on these power outages.

