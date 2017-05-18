HS diamond playoff scores and highlights, May 18 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS diamond playoff scores and highlights, May 18

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Zach Gowen hits a RBI Single in Holliday's 11-3 win over Peaster.
BOWIE, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Baseball

Reg. I-3A Quarterfinals

Holliday       11
#25 Peaster  3
F/Gm 1
HOL: Zack Gowen 4 H, 3 RBI, Grant Gravitt 7 IP, 3 R

Holliday leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday in Bowie (Game 3 to follow, if needed)

Reg. II-2A Quarterfinals

#1 Muenster    5
#8 Windthorst  1
WIN: Brady Tackett 6.1 IP, 6 K

Muenster wins series, 1-0

HS Softball

Reg. I-4A Semifinals

Vernon                 9
#7 Fort Stockton  1
F/Gm 1
VER: Cameron Alaniz/Caroline Taylor 3-R HR each

Vernon leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Lubbock Cooper

#8 Andrews  3
Graham       5
F/Gm 1
GRA: Nicole King HR

Graham leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday in Snyder

