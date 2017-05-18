Flooding Rains, Strong Storms Friday

Today is a first alert weather day with widely scattered thunderstorms expected later this morning into the afternoon and evening. Flooding rain and large hail are the main weather concern. A cold front moving south from western Oklahoma will trigger the development of more storms this afternoon. These storms may be severe, producing very large hail and damaging winds. Tornadoes can't be ruled out. The concern for flooding rain will grow tonight when much of Texoma could see several hours of very heavy rain. Rain chances are slim Saturday when we'll see scattered clouds, north winds and cooler temperatures.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist