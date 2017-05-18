Severe Weaher Friday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Severe Weather Friday

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Connect
Source KAUZ Source KAUZ

There's a chance more storms could develop by Friday morning, however, the greater chance for severe weather comes Friday afternoon. Large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a few tornadoes will be possible. The good news is, the front pushes all the storminess east of us by Saturday, making for a great looking weekend.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist

Powered by Frankly