Lake Wichita Veterans Memorial Plaza Fundraiser

Lake Wichita Veterans Memorial Plaza Fundraiser

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Bricks range from $50-$250
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The “Buy a Brick & Support Lake Wichita” fundraising project kicked off Thursday evening.

The fundraiser will help build the Lake Wichita Veterans Memorial Plaza, estimated to cost over 2 million dollars.

A donation of $500,000 was also made to the Veteran’s Plaza by local veteran and Wichita Falls businessman Harry Patterson, who said the Veterans Memorial Plaza is long overdue.

“It's just a great blessing to be involved in something really good like this,” said Patterson.

Multiple organizations are teaming up to make this vision a reality.

Including, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and Disabled American Veterans.

U.S. Army Veteran, SSG. Shilo Harris was also in attendance.

Harris was injured in Baghdad by a roadside bomb in February 2007. Harris survived the explosion with severe third degree burns on 35% of his body and now travels to world sharing his story.

“This project I think is extremely important not just for the veterans in this community, but the veterans who are traveling through,” said Harris.

Bricks prices range from $50 to $250 dollars and will later be placed at Lake Wichita. (Buy a Brick)

Harris will be speaking Friday night at 7 p.m. the ‘For God & Country’ event at Memorial Auditorium. The event is free, but donations will help support Veterans both locally and nationally.

